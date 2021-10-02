DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:animal cruelty, Dog Kennel, West Chicago

WEST CHICAGO (CBS) — The owner of a West Chicago dog kennel has been convicted of animal cruelty after a fire left more than two dozen dogs dead.

Garrett Mercado left the animals unattended for five hours when the fire started in 2019.

READ MORE: CBS Chicago Special Report: Why I Carjack; Teens Tell All

A total of 29 dogs died.

READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Humboldt Park Rollover Crash

An investigation found the kennel was filthy, and many of the dogs had been abused.

MORE NEWS: Man Stabbed After Argument In Gold Coast Neighborhood

Mercado will be sentenced later this month.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff