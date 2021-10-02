WEST CHICAGO (CBS) — The owner of a West Chicago dog kennel has been convicted of animal cruelty after a fire left more than two dozen dogs dead.
Garrett Mercado left the animals unattended for five hours when the fire started in 2019.READ MORE: CBS Chicago Special Report: Why I Carjack; Teens Tell All
A total of 29 dogs died.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Humboldt Park Rollover Crash
An investigation found the kennel was filthy, and many of the dogs had been abused.MORE NEWS: Man Stabbed After Argument In Gold Coast Neighborhood
Mercado will be sentenced later this month.