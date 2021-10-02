'We Feel Good': Bears Optimistic About Game Against Detroit Lions On SundayAndy Dalton was limited in practice for a third straight day with his knee injury, while Justin Fields practiced in full again, and says his injured throwing hand feels good.

SportsLine Week 4 NFC West Picks: Seahawks Look To Bounce Back, 'Hard To See Russell Wilson Losing 3 Straight Games,' Says Sportline's Larry HartsteinWe're less than a quarter of the way into the 2021 season, but so far it's looking like the West is the division to beat in the NFC. The NFC West's four clubs (Arizona, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle) are a combined 9-3 with a +79 net points total.

Steelers-Packers Preview: Steelers 'Have To Take The Explosive Plays Away,' Says CBS Sports Tracy WolfsonGoing into Sunday's matchup, Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers and Aaron Rodgers' Packers seem to be headed in opposite directions.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 4: Can Jalen Hurts Take Advantage Of Weak Chiefs Defense?Facing a Chiefs defense that can't stop anyone, the Eagles offense could produce a few big fantasy scorers in Week 4.

Series Even 1-1 As Sky Fall Short To Connecticut SunAlyssa Thomas scored 15 points and provided a defensive presence to help the team even their best-of-five series with the Chicago Sky at one win apiece with a victory Thursday night.

Justin Steele Cruises As Cubs Shut Out PiratesJustin Steele breezed through seven shutout innings and the Chicago Cubs scored six runs in the second inning Thursday night, beating Pittsburgh and sending the Pirates to their 100th loss of the season.