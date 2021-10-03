WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) — Two men have been charged after guns were found on the grounds of Lyons Township High School South Campus in Western Springs.Two men have been charged after guns were found on the grounds of Lyons Township High School South Campus in Western Springs.
At 4:15 p.m., Western Springs police were called for a fight that broke out after the Lyons Township-Proviso West football game, and also for a report of a weapon at South Campus.
Western Springs police found an empty parked car in the parking lot for the Lyons Township South Campus, at 4900 S. Willow Springs Rd. in Western Springs, and they found two handguns under the driver and front passenger seats.
While Western Springs police do not believe there was any threat to the community, the Lyons Township South campus remained the site of an active investigation Saturday night. Thus, Lyons Township canceled the Homecoming dance, which was supposed to be held at the South Campus.
Police took two unarmed suspects into custody and towed the car away. No one was hurt.
The two 19-year-old suspects now stand charged with one count each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by possessing firearms on school grounds.