CHICAGO (CBS) — A pancake breakfast was held in the Southwest Side’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood Sunday morning to raise funds for protective vests for police officers.
The parking lot at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 5337 S. Natoma Ave., was turned into a drive-through for the 23rd Ward's fourth annual Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast.
The event is a way to show support for the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and to buy vital equipment.
This morning, Area 1 Deputy Chief Melean, @ChicagoCAPS08 Commander Spreyne, and officers joined 23rd Ward @AldermanTabares, Garfield Ridge Neighborhood Watch, and St. Daniel the Prophet as they hosted a Pancake Breakfast to support @cpdmemorial Get Behind The Vest. pic.twitter.com/MfTkDbOYM7
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 3, 2021
"All the money that we're raising here today goes to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, where they will use those funds to get police officers bulletproof vests," said Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd), "so I'm so proud to see the community really come together, because this is our way of saying thank you to our police officers."
Local businesses donated ahead of the event, so Ald. Tabares said they have already surpassed last year’s $10,000 donation.