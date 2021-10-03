CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect fired shots at police Sunday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham community.
At 2:50 p.m., officers were called for shots fired in the 500 block of West 88th Street and saw a man near the alley who indeed had a gun in hand and was firing shots, police said.READ MORE: Woman Dead After SUV Is Hit By A Car From Which Someone Was Firing A Gun In North Center
The officers began to chase the man, who then fired at the officers, police said.READ MORE: At Least 3 People Killed, 35 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence
The suspect was ale to escape, but police did arrest another man.MORE NEWS: Illinois Eviction Moratorium Officially Ends, But Expert Says Not To Panic
There were no injuries reported.