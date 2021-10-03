DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — An auto repair shop and 20 cars caught on fire Saturday evening in the Bartlett district.

The Bartlett Fire District responded to a structure fire in the area of Lambert and Spaulding at 6:15 p.m. where the shop was on fire along with the cars that was next to the building.

37 firefighters including responders from South Elgin, Elgin, Streamwood, Hanover Park, and Fox River Countryside assisted in the fire, and was under control at 8:42 p.m., the department said.

The building has been deemed uninhabitable. Nobody was hurt in the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by the Bartlett Fire District investigators.

The Bartlett Fire District reminds everyone to have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes, whether a single-family dwelling, an apartment, or a condo. Visit the Bartlett Fired Department website for additional fire safety tips.

