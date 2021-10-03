CHICAGO (CBS) — An auto repair shop and 20 cars caught on fire Saturday evening in the Bartlett district.
The Bartlett Fire District responded to a structure fire in the area of Lambert and Spaulding at 6:15 p.m. where the shop was on fire along with the cars that was next to the building.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Possible Thunderstorms, Higher Than Normal Temps
37 firefighters including responders from South Elgin, Elgin, Streamwood, Hanover Park, and Fox River Countryside assisted in the fire, and was under control at 8:42 p.m., the department said.READ MORE: Chicago Man Faces Multiple Charges After Stabbing 2, SWAT Standoff and Setting Apartment Building On Fire
The building has been deemed uninhabitable. Nobody was hurt in the fire.
The fire remains under investigation by the Bartlett Fire District investigators.MORE NEWS: Horner Park Shoot-Out Leads To Fatal Hit And Run
The Bartlett Fire District reminds everyone to have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes, whether a single-family dwelling, an apartment, or a condo. Visit the Bartlett Fired Department website for additional fire safety tips.