By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges are pending for a female suspect taken into custody after stabbing a Loop convenience store clerk who refused to sell her alcohol early Sunday, police said.
The woman, 20, fled the store — located in the 0-100 block of West Adams — after stabbing the worker, a 34-year-old man, at about 2:21 a.m. She was taken into custody in the 0-100 block of South Wabash, according to police.
The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment in fair condition.