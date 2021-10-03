By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with felony aggravated unlawful restraint, felony aggravated domestic battery, and felony aggravated arson after an hours long SWAT standoff in Grand Crossing Wednesday, police said.
The standoff took place in the 1400 block of East 79th Street. Donald Williams, 38, was identified as the offender who stabbed and injured a girl, 11, and a woman, 31, held against their will. He then set an apartment building on fire before being placed into custody, authorities said.
Williams will appear in court for a bond hearing Oct. 3. Police didn’t have any additional information Sunday morning.