By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers are expected Sunday night, tapering off over the next couple of days.

Some of the rain has led to isolated flood concerns. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Chicago until 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Also, there are a few cold-air funnels possible in our extreme southern viewing area.

The low for Sunday night is 60.

For Monday, the high is 70, again with a few showers.

(Credit: CBS 2)

Highs stay in the 70s for the entire seven-day forecast. Lows will be near 60.

7 Day Forecast: 10.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)