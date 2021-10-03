CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers are expected Sunday night, tapering off over the next couple of days.
Some of the rain has led to isolated flood concerns. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Chicago until 8:15 p.m. Sunday.READ MORE: Woman Dead After SUV Is Hit By A Car From Which Someone Was Firing A Gun In North Center
Also, there are a few cold-air funnels possible in our extreme southern viewing area.
The low for Sunday night is 60.READ MORE: At Least 3 People Killed, 32 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Gun Violence
For Monday, the high is 70, again with a few showers.
Highs stay in the 70s for the entire seven-day forecast. Lows will be near 60.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Possible Thunderstorms, Higher Than Normal Temps