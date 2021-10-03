DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
Filed Under:Chciago Weather, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weekend Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers continue as a cold front moves through. A few thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Temps running slightly higher than what’s typical.

Showers tonight lead to a Monday with some showers, temps at seasonable levels.

October 3

Normal- 69

Saturday- 80

Today- 76

Sunrise- 6:51am

Today – showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms. 76.

Tonight- showers and 60.

Monday- chance of showers, 70.