CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois moratorium on evictions officially ended Sunday, after COVID-19 halted tenants from being kicked out for several months.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, this means authorities may now move ahead with physical evictions.

The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Gov. JB Pritzker to put evictions on hold for the past year and a half. But with the eviction lifted, struggling renters could be in jeopardy of losing housing – as some landlords fight for money to get owed.

Graves spoke to an attorney who handles eviction cases. He said renters should not be in a state of panic.

“Don’t panic. Speak with the landlord,” said landlord-tenant attorney Michael Zink. “With respect to housing providers, it’s the same thing. If your tenant is falling behind on rent or has been quiet for a little while and haven’t been communicated, reach out to them. See what’s happening so you can reach a resolution or middle ground.”

Zink said Monday most likely will not involve a large mass of evictions. HE said it could still take weeks for sheriffs’ departments to carry them out.

But the other peg of this is that both renters and landlords are applying for financial assistance. In Cook County, a new round of help starts on Monday – with $75 million available.

Those are federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan.

Zink said we will still need to keep an eye on how that money is allocated. Many tenants and housing providers are having issues, and some are still waiting on dollars months later – whether it be from the State of Illinois or the county.