By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man shot in the head is in critical condition after somebody opened fire on him and two others in Gold Coast Sunday morning, police said.
Someone opened fire in the 1200 block of North Dearborn at 3:35 a.m. on the three people — two men ages 46 and 23 and a 29-year-old woman, according to police. The older man and woman were together in a parked car when they were shot.
The 46-year-old man was shot in the head and is in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The other man was shot in he foot and was taken to Northwestern in good condition. The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition with graze wounds to the leg, authorities said.
There’s no offender description available but shots were possibly fired from a gray vehicle, police said. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.