By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Burnside early Sunday, police said.

Authorities responded to the 600 block of East 92nd Place at about 10:40 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert and found a 44-year-old man lying outside with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Further details are unknown as Area Two detectives investigate.

