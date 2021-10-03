By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Burnside early Sunday, police said.READ MORE: Happ Drives In 2-Run Homer, Cubs Top St. Louis Cardinals
Authorities responded to the 600 block of East 92nd Place at about 10:40 p.m. after a ShotSpotter alert and found a 44-year-old man lying outside with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
Further details are unknown as Area Two detectives investigate.
