By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person who attempted to burglarize a Little Village bank twice in September.READ MORE: Man Dies After Gresham Shooting
Police said the offender entered the business twice in the 2800 block of West Cermak Road and attempted to force open the ATM machine and take the credit reader. The first incident occurred Sept. 14 at about 11:30 p.m. and the second Sept. 20 at about 10:20 p.m.READ MORE: Police Find Man Dead After Being Shot In Burnside
The offender was described as a bald white-Hispanic man, 25-40 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and 160-170 pounds.MORE NEWS: Happ Drives In 2-Run Homer, Cubs Top St. Louis Cardinals
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Area Four Bureau of Detectives at (312) 746-8253.