By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:FedEx Truck, Michigan Avenue, South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police late Sunday were on the hunt for a missing FedEx delivery truck that was stolen in the South Loop.

At 11:20 a.m., the 29-year-old driver of the truck told police he had parked a vehicle in a parking lot behind the 900 block of South Michigan Avenue.

He got out, but left the keys inside.

While he was away, someone jumped in and drove off in the FedEx truck.

No injuries were reported.

