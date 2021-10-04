CHICAGO (CBS)– Two carjackings were reported at the same time just blocks apart in the Lakeview and Roscoe Village neighborhoods Sunday night.
Police said in Lakeview at 10:50 p.m., a 38-year-old man was standing in an alley, in the 3400 block of North Jannsen Avenue, when two armed men approached on foot. The men took his 2015 Volkswagen that was running.
The victim was not injured and no one is in custody.
In Roscoe Village at 10:50 p.m., in the 2100 block of West Melrose Street, a 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were sitting in a parked car when then armed men forced them out of their vehicle.
The offender fled in a 2011 Chevy Impala and also took their phones.
The victims were not injured.