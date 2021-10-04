DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:ATM Machine, Chicago News, Robbery, South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A big find by Chicago police Monday morning in the South Austin neighborhood.

Officers loaded not one but two ATMs into a police wagon. One on Parkside near Fulton at 6:30 a.m. Just after 5:00 a.m. police got a call of a suspicious person. When they arrived, people inside an SUV ran away.

READ MORE: Facebook, Instagram Crash Worldwide, Social Media Giant 'Apologizes For Inconvenience'

Officers searching the SUV finding bags of money, a gun and alcohol. The SWAT team was brought in as officers searched the area for suspects.

READ MORE: President Biden Travels To Chicago On Thursday

No one has been arrested.

 

MORE NEWS: Man Shot And Killed By CPD Officer Responding To Domestic Call In Gresham

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff