CHICAGO (CBS) — A big find by Chicago police Monday morning in the South Austin neighborhood.
Officers loaded not one but two ATMs into a police wagon. One on Parkside near Fulton at 6:30 a.m. Just after 5:00 a.m. police got a call of a suspicious person. When they arrived, people inside an SUV ran away.
Officers searching the SUV finding bags of money, a gun and alcohol. The SWAT team was brought in as officers searched the area for suspects.
No one has been arrested.
