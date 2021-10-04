DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — We may get a break from showers briefly in the middle of this week before they return Thursday.

Otherwise, temperatures are creeping back up.

On Monday night, look for isolated showers and a low of 62.

Highs Tomorrow: 10.04.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Tuesday, it will be mostly cloudy with very isolated showers, and a high of 71.

High Temperatures: 10.04.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be warming slowly up this week. Clouds linger.

7 Day Forecast: 10.04.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Showers are expected for the end of the week.