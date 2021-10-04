CHICAGO (CBS) — We may get a break from showers briefly in the middle of this week before they return Thursday.
Otherwise, temperatures are creeping back up.READ MORE: Facebook, Instagram Crash Worldwide, Social Media Giant 'Apologizes For Inconvenience'
On Monday night, look for isolated showers and a low of 62.
On Tuesday, it will be mostly cloudy with very isolated showers, and a high of 71.READ MORE: 'We Can't Live In A World Where There's No Accountability,' Mayor Lightfoot Says After State's Attorney Declines To File Charges In Deadly West Side Gunfight
It will be warming slowly up this week. Clouds linger.
MORE NEWS: Robbins Police Officers Set To Return To Work After Not Showing Up To Protest Working Conditions
Showers are expected for the end of the week.