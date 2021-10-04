CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 41 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday night, and four of them had been killed.
At least five of the victims have been under 18.
The first homicide of the weekend happened at 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East 92nd Place in the Burnside community.
Police were called to the 600 block of East 92nd Place at 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a ShotSpotter alert. They found a 44-year-old man lying outside with a gunshot wound to the chest, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The man was identified as Edward L. Hudson.
At 9:20 p.m. Saturday, two people were traveling in a vehicle in the 13700 block of South Leyden Avenue in the Riverdale neighborhood. They made it to the 14200 block of South Kimbark Avenue in south suburban Dolton after being shot.
A 24-year-old man who had been driving was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. A 21-year-old woman who was his passenger was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
At 3:04 p.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man was in front of an apartment building in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard in Lawndale when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. He was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Another man, 32, was shot in the left leg in the same incident and self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was stabilized.
At 3:35 a.m. Sunday, three people were shot in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Street in the Gold Coast, and one of them was killed.
Some opened fire on the three people — two men ages 27 and 23 and a 29-year-old woman, according to police. The older man and woman were together in a parked car when they were shot.
The 27-year-old man was shot in the head and was taken in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The man, identified as Demetrius Reed, was later pronounced dead.
The other man was shot in the foot and was taken to Northwestern in good condition. The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition with graze wounds to the leg, authorities said.
Early Sunday, a car from which shots were being fired along Irving Park Road in the North Center struck a sport-utility vehicle and left a woman dead.
Initial reports indicated someone in a Toyota Camry and someone in a black sedan were each firing at each other as they headed west on Irving Park Road from Lincoln and Damen avenues to Western Avenue. A subsequent update did not mention the shootout, nor the black sedan. But police do believe the Toyota went on to hit a Nissan Rogue sport-utility vehicle full of innocent bystanders, killing one of them.
At 3:03 a.m., a Chicago Police K9 Unit officer was stopped at a red light on Irving Park Road and reported hearing gunshots and seeing muzzle flashes from the Toyota Camry. The officer then turned on their emergency lights and fired the car, until the Camry blew past the red light at Irving Park Road and Western Avenue and into that black Nissan Rogue.
Video documented the impact, which was so severe that it ripped apart the back end of the car and ejected a passenger.
Meanwhile, the Toyota – which was seen on camera skidding down Irving Park Road – ended up stopping. Its occupants bailed on foot and ran off in an unknown direction. It was not clear whether anyone was shot in that incident.
In one incident early Saturday, two men were shot on Division Street, between Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village.
At 1:36 a.m. Saturday, the men – ages 25 and 34 – were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Division Street when they were each shot in the leg.
The younger victim self-transported to Rush University Medical Center, while the older victim self-transported to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center and was to be transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
Both were reported in good condition.
Dozens of evidence markers were seen right outside along Division Street between Leavitt Street and Hoyne Avenue, and specifically outside the Queen Mary Tavern at 2125 W. Division St.
At 10:39 a.m. Saturday, a 68-year-old man was shot in the right leg in the restroom at a McDonald’s in Chatham.
According to Chicago Police, at 10:39 a.m., the man was shot in the right leg by another man, who then took the victim’s belongings.
Police did not provide the name of the business, located in the 0-99 block of East 87th Street. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the robbery happened at the McDonald’s on that block.
The victim was transported to University of Chicago in good condition. According to police dispatch reports, the suspected robber got on a northbound CTA Red Line train carrying a Nike bag.
On Saturday afternoon, a man was shot and wounded during a pursuit through the Cabrini-Green neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, and a woman who happened to be driving nearby was also shot.
Police said at 1:45 p.m., a 32-year-old man was driving a white Buick sedan near Clybourn Avenue and Division Street with a 1-year-old boy in the car. A maroon sedan was following the Buick, police said.
Someone in the maroon sedan began firing at the Buick, striking the man multiple times with gunfire. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
The 1-year-old boy suffered cuts to his feet from broken glass, and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.
Meanwhile, a 28-year-old woman driving a Toyota nearby was also shot and wounded in the arm. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. She was not the intended target, police said.
On Sunday night, man was shot and critically wounded in Norwood Park on late Sunday, when another man demanded the keys to his Range Rover at gunpoint and the victim refused.
At 8:08 p.m., the 40-year-old man was walking toward his white Range Rover in the 6400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue – near Devon Avenue – when the perpetrator walked up and demanded his keys while armed with a handgun, police said.
The victim refused, so the suspect shot him several times in the left arm and chest, police said.
The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition.
In other incidents between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday:
- At 5 p.m. Friday, two boys – ages 16 and 17 – were walking on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North Pine Avenue in South Austin when they heard shots and felt pain. The younger teen was shot in the right shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital while the older teen was shot in the right foot and was taken to Loretto Hospital. Both were in good condition.
- At 8:35 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old man got into a quarrel with another man in the 400 block of North Harding Avenue in West Garfield Park when the other man shot the victim in the leg. The victim self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in fair condition.
- At 9:46 p.m. Friday, police were called by a ShotSpotter alert to the 6000 block of South Champlain Avenue in West Woodlawn when they found a man lying unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the lower backside and leg. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 9:53 p.m. Friday, a 31-year-old man was outside in the 1400 block of South Komensky Avenue in Lawndale when he was shot three times in the back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At 12:26 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was standing outside in the 2900 block of South Calumet Avenue in Bronzeville when someone shot him in the arm from a passing vehicle. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 1:36 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was standing outside in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue in West Garfield Park when he was shot in the back, abdomen, and arm. He said he did not see the shooter or know where the shots came from. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.
- At 3:05 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was standing outside a vehicle in the 4200 block of West Irving Park Road in the Old Irving Park neighborhood when he was shot in the back. He was driven by a friend to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and was reported in fair condition.
- At 3:20 a.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy walked into Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, 836 W. Wellington Ave., after being shot in the back nearby on Halsted Street near George Street in Lakeview. He’s in critical condition.
- At 4 a.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old man was driving in the 4100 block of West Lake Street in West Garfield Park when he was shot in the torso. He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, while two men were taken in for questioning by Area Four detectives.
- At 1:33 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was shot in the left thigh in the 800 block of South Keeler Avenue in Lawndale. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 6:11 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was in the basement of a home in the 100 block of East 107th Street in Roseland when he was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.
- At 6:27 p.m. Saturday, a 58-year-old man was in the backyard of an apartment complex in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue in East Chatham when he was shot in the back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized.
- At 7:19 p.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park when he was shot in the left shoulder. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
- At 9:21 p.m. Saturday, a 59-year-old man was quarreling with another man in the 5600 block of West Chicago Avenue in South Austin when the other man shot him in the torso. The victim was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. The suspect was last seen leaving the scene in a white van. Police say he was 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing black pants and a white T-shirt.
- At 12:55 a.m. Sunday, a 46-year-old man was walking in the 1300 block of East 75th Street in Grand Crossing when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the leg, and said he did not know where the shots came from or see a shooter. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 3:04 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man came to Mount Sinai Hospital, 1500 S. Fairfield Ave., after being shot twice in the arm. The man was uncooperative and did not provide any information on the shooter or where the shooting occurred. He was in fair condition.
- At 4:10 a.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was at a traffic light in a silver vehicle the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue in West Garfield Park, when a dark-colored vehicle stopped next to him and some people inside began shooting at him. The victim was shot in the left calf and self-transported to Rush University Medical Center, where he was stabilized.
- At 6:01 a.m. Sunday, a 38-year-old woman was shot in the neck in the 0-99 block of East 111th Street in Roseland when some people began firing and shot her in the neck. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 1:33 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was outside in the 5700 block of South Laflin Street in Englewood when he was shot in the right side of his chest and his left arm and grazed in his back. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 2 p.m. Sunday, two young men were shot while traveling in a vehicle east on 102nd Street at Indiana Avenue in the Rosemoor community. Another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot both men, ages 19 and 20. The victims’ vehicle came to rest after hitting a porch in the 10200 block of South Indiana Avenue. The younger victim was taken to Roseland Community Hospital with a graze wound to the face, while the older man was shot in the left arm and was taken to the same hospital. Both were in good condition.
- At 2 p.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 6800 block of South Maplewood Avenue in Chicago Lawn when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. The man was shot in the thigh and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
- At 4:52 p.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man was in front of a home in the 7400 block of South Colfax Avenue when two men came up and one of them pulled a gun and fired shots. The victim was struck in the knee and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 4:54 p.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old man was near a home in the 4900 block of West Cortez Street in South Austin when a vehicle pulled up and someone onside shot him. The victim was shot in the hand and suffered two graze wounds to the side and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 8 p.m. Sunday, a man of an unknown age suffered a graze wound to the back in the 5200 block of South Rockwell Street in Gage Park. He refused medical treatment.
- At 9:25 p.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was walking in the 5400 block of South Wells Street in Fuller Park when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the back and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition.