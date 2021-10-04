DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in the Gresham neighborhood.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed the officer was responding to a domestic call, just after 7:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Carpenter Street, when the man in his 30s was shot and killed.

“The officers observed a domestic disturbance, a domestic altercation coming from within,” Deputy Chief Rahman Muhammad said. “At that point, shots were fired. The responding officer discharged his service weapon, striking an individual.”

A woman who was inside the second floor of the apartment building at the time of the incident is at a local hospital undergoing observation.

The police officer involved has been placed on 30 day administrative duties.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story. 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff