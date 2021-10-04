CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in the Gresham neighborhood.
The Chicago Police Department confirmed the officer was responding to a domestic call, just after 7:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Carpenter Street, when the man in his 30s was shot and killed.
“The officers observed a domestic disturbance, a domestic altercation coming from within,” Deputy Chief Rahman Muhammad said. “At that point, shots were fired. The responding officer discharged his service weapon, striking an individual.”
A woman who was inside the second floor of the apartment building at the time of the incident is at a local hospital undergoing observation.
The police officer involved has been placed on 30 day administrative duties.
Police involved shooting in the 7700 block of S. Carpenter. @ChicagoCAPS06. Additional details to follow. PIO on scene. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/ApH546OVqD
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) October 4, 2021
No further details were provided.
This is a developing story.