CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago police and fire departments were first called to a Lincoln Park apartment building for a gunshot victim, and then a fire broke out in the same building.

The CFD said they were first called to the building at 420 W. Wrightwood Ave., just west of Lake View Avenue, for a gunshot victim. They did find an injured person who was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, but it was not clear whether that person had actually been shot.

Firefighters then got a call for a fire on the seventh floor of the same building. It turned out a stove was on fire.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, much of first responders’ attention was focused on one top-floor unit from which smoke was seen billowing. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Several people were inside the building when everything took place.

Firefighters and police officers raced inside the building, trying to get everyone out safely. One neighbor, Anthony Soltero, described the magnitude of the officers’ efforts to evacuate the building.

“There was officers on the stairwells, the fire escapes; they were banging on the doors,” Soltero said. “I mean, this was a quickness. This was quick.”

Four Chicago Police officers were hospitalized with minor smoke inhalation. All were in good condition.

Police late Tuesday were still trying to determine what happened with the man who was believed to have been shot. Police and fire investigators continued to try to figure out whether that incident was connected with the fire.