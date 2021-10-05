CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Public Schools will release new quarantine procedures after Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the district has an issue with over-quarantining.
Jensen Elementary had 11 of the 17 classrooms in quarantine because of COVID-19 last month. Two mothers of students here also died from COVID.
Still, the district says its time to reevaluate how it determines who goes into quarantine.
As of Monday at 5 p.m., 6,391 students are in quarantine as well as 306 adults.
As for positive COVID cases, more than 1,100 students have tested positive since the start of the school year in August, along with 307 adults.
But Lightfoot says some schools and principals are being too aggressive with their quarantine rules.
But Lightfoot says some schools and principals are being too aggressive with their quarantine rules.

Which is why the Chicago Public Health Department will now get involved and come up with new quarantine procedures.
At 1 p.m., Dr. Allison Arwady and the new CPS CEO Pedro Martinez will provide an update.