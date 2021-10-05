DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds linger with showers returning late Wednesday.

For Tuesday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low of 61.

Highs Tomorrow: 10.05.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Wednesday, it will also be mostly cloudy, with showers possible late in the evening.

Next 24 to 48 Hours: 10.05.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Showers stick around Thursday through Saturday.

7 Day Forecast: 10.05.21

(Credit: CBS 2)