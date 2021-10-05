CHICAGO (CBS) — Connecticut now joins California as areas off the Chicago Travel Advisory list.
According to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) three territories remain.
READ MORE: Pritzker Credits 'Skills For Chicagoland's Future' With Helping City Create Diverse, Qualified Workforce
Last week, no new states were added or taken off the Chicago COVID-19 Travel Advisory. Two weeks ago, California and Puerto Rico were the two places taken off the Chicago Department of Public Health‘s (CDPH) travel advisory list.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment This Year?
According to CDPH, the areas eligible can get off the list “as their daily COVID case rates have been below 15 per 100,000 residents for at least two consecutive weeks.” States are taken off the city’s travel advisory “when they maintain a COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents in two consecutive weeks.”
City officials recommend those who are unvaccinated who travel out of state to quarantine for at least seven days once they return to the city.
COVID TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE: Connecticut has been removed, joining California and Puerto Rico, after staying below 15 new daily cases per 100k residents for 2 weeks. UNVAX'D TRAVELERS should follow the advisory for the 47 orange states and 3 territories, in line with the CDC.1/4 pic.twitter.com/ZVot0xkN6W
— Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) October 5, 2021
After traveling, the Chicago Department of Public Health said people who aren’t vaccinated and going to a high risk state (in orange) show do the following:
- Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days.
- Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days.
- If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.
- If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.
- Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.