By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Connecticut now joins California as areas off the Chicago Travel Advisory list.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) three territories remain.

Last week, no new states were added or taken off the Chicago COVID-19 Travel Advisory. Two weeks ago, California and Puerto Rico were the two places taken off the Chicago Department of Public Health‘s (CDPH) travel advisory list.

According to CDPH, the areas eligible can get off the list “as their daily COVID case rates have been below 15 per 100,000 residents for at least two consecutive weeks.” States are taken off the city’s travel advisory “when they maintain a COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents in two consecutive weeks.”

City officials recommend those who are unvaccinated who travel out of state to quarantine for at least seven days once they return to the city.

After traveling, the Chicago Department of Public Health said people who aren’t vaccinated and going to a high risk state (in orange) show do the following:

  • Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days.
  • Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days.
  • If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.
  • If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.
  • Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.
