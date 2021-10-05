COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — Two men were found shot Tuesday evening following a report of a home invasion in south suburban Country Club Hills.
At 7:30 p.m., Country Club Hills police were called to the 19000 block of Farm Crest Trail for a report of a home invasion.
Two men were found in the home with gunshot wounds. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Police did not specify whether these men were believed to be victims, suspects, or otherwise.
An investigation by Country Club Hills police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force remained in progress late Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Country Club Hills police at (708) 798-3191, or to mane an anonymous tip to the SWORN tip line at (708) 206-2899.