CHICAGO (CBS) — There were more phony COVIF-19 vaccination cards found in Chicago.
They look just like the real deal, but these cards didn't come from the CDC. They came from China.
U.S Customs agents at O'Hare Airport discovered 41 counterfeit cards being shipped through the airport's international mail facility.
The packages were headed for Texas. It’s the third time customs has stopped shipments of fake vaccination cards at O’Hare.
