CHICAGO (CBS) — A Villa Park man was charged Tuesday with robbing a bank in Lombard with fireworks strapped to his waist that were made up to look like a bomb, and then texted his wife a photo of a wad of cash.

The criminal complaint against Jason Bradley was handed down Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney’s office.

In the complaint, an FBI agent reported that at 1:17 p.m. Monday, a suspect walked into the West Suburban Bank at 707 N. Main St. in Lombard and handed the branch manager a note reading, “I need everything from your drawer or WE ALL DIE!!!”

The robber then unzipped his sweat shirt, revealing a device strapped to his waist that appeared to be a bomb, the agent reported.

The branch manager said the robber gestured toward his waist to the apparent bomb – which contained multiple white sticks and one red sticks with black wires connected to them, the agent reported. The device seemed to be duct-taped, the agent reported.

The branch manager said she handed the note to the teller behind the window, who pressed a distress button on the Teller Cash Recycler. The recycler dispenses a predetermined amount of cash, and released $800 to the robber, the agent reported.

The robber then left the bank, and got into a silver Chevrolet Cruze with Illinois license plate CS50482 – which was registered to Bradley at a Villa Park address, the agent reported.

Around 2 p.m. the same day, law enforcement began conducting surveillance on Bradley’s house in Villa Park, the agent reported. Bradley was seen leaving the house on foot wearing the same red T-shirt and blue jeans the robber had been wearing, the agent reported.

Bradley went back inside, but at 6:40 p.m., he came outside again to smoke a cigarette on the front steps, the agent reported.

Bradley was arrested at that point. He had $747 with him, the agent reported.

The bank manager positively identified Bradley, though the teller identified somebody else, the agent reported.

Meanwhile, law enforcement tracked down Bradley’s wife’s phone number and left her a voicemail asking to search the house, the agent reported. Upon arriving, Bradley’s wife told agents he had called her around 5:45 p.m. Monday and said he had robbed a bank and ditched his car in Elmhurst, the agent reported.

He told her he had strapped fireworks to his chest and had handed a note to a teller, and had then texted her a picture of a handful of cash, the agent reported.

An image of the texted photo shows it was accompanied by the message, “Nothing? Nobody has been looking for me? Nothing? Wtf.”

In searching the house, agents found a red shirt that looked like the one Bradley had been wearing during the robbery, as well as fireworks wrappers, a roll of duct tape, and a notepad consistent with the demand note, the agent reported.

Bradley’s car was found in the 100 block of North Walnut Street in Elmhurst, the agent said.