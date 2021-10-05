CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed late Monday night in an apparent shootout between two vehicles in Lakeview.
Police said the boy was a passenger in a car heading east on Irving Park Road near Ashland Avenue around 10:50 p.m., when someone in a Dodge sedan shot him in the head.
The driver of the car the boy was in then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 4000 block of North Ashland Avenue, and fled on foot.
The boy was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said it appeared shots also might have been fired from the car the boy was in, and a gun was recovered from that vehicle.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning
Area Three detectives were investigating.