CHICAGO (CBS) — As reconstruction of the Jane Byrne Interchange between the Kennedy, Dan Ryan, and Eisenhower expressways continues, the ramp from Taylor Street to the inbound Dan Ryan will close effective at 10 p.m. Sunday.
The closure will be needed to build a new collector-distributor lane, and the ramp is expected to reopen in early December, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Traffic on Taylor Street will be redirected to Jefferson and Madison streets, and traffic will access the expressway at Madison Street.
Meanwhile, the ramp from the inbound Stevenson Expressway to the inbound Dan Ryan will return to two lanes, and the current split-lane configuration near 14th Street will be removed, according to IDOT.
The upgraded Jane Byrne Interchange will be “substantially” completed by 2022, IDOT said.