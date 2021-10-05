DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sometimes it’s any means necessary to catch a ball at a White Sox game.

TikTok user Shannon Frendreis posted a clip of an impressive catch at Sunday’s game against the Tigers.

READ MORE: 'Mortified' Foxx Accuses Lightfoot Of Spreading False Narrative On Lack Of Charges In West Side Shootout; 'What She Did Yesterday Was Inappropriate'

She popped off her prosthetic leg to catch a ball during Saturday’s game against the Tigers. It appears she caught third baseman Yoan Moncada’s go-ahead home run to left field.

@shannonnkay

Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea #fypシ #mlb #chicago #barstoolsports #amputeelife @Barstool Sports

♬ original sound – Shannon Frendreis

READ MORE: Judge Refuses To Toss Weapons Charge Against Rittenhouse

There may have been some liquid encouragement.

“Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea,” Frendreis wrote on the post.

The video has gone viral, with more than 2 million views, and 400,000 likes.

MORE NEWS: Chicago White Sox Rally Fans To Wear Black For Home Games And 'Change The Game'

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff