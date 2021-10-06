CHICAGO (CBS) — A local college professor has resigned after he was charged with a hate crime in Oak Park.
Albert Friedmann, 53, quit is position at National University of Health Sciences before the school finished its investigation.
Prosecutors say last month Friedmann spit on a black woman and hurled racial slurs at her and her young daughter in the parking lot of Jewel in Oak Park.
He also reportedly told the woman that he does like black people.
Friedmann is charged with aggravated assault and a hate crime.