CHICAGO (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire broke out late Wednesday in a building that houses a laundromat and apartments in Bridgeport.
The Fire Department called a 2-11 alarm for additional equipment and manpower for the fire at 541 W. 31st St. near Parnell Avenue.
Crews were seen spraying water from above into the second floor, as flames raged and heavy smoke poured out.
The building houses H & K Laundry on the ground floor and apartments above.
As of 5 p.m., crews remained on the scene extinguishing hot spots.