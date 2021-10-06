Sox Tix Cheap In Texas, But It'll Cost You Around $200 For Game 3 In ChicagoIf you want to go to Sox Park Sunday for game three, it'll cost you close to $200 dollars each.

SportsLine Week 5 AFC East Picks: Jets 'Have A Great Chance' Against Falcons, Says Larry HartsteinThe Jets are tied with the Patriots and Dolphins, while the Bills have jumped out to a 3-1 record and the AFC East lead.

Lance Lynn Will Start ALDS Game 1 For White Sox; But Jose Abreu's Status In DoubtLynn, 34, was arguably the best White Sox starter this season, with a 2.69 ERA and an 11-6 record in 28 starts, leading the team with a 5.4 WAR.

Justin Fields Named Bears Starting Quarterback Going ForwardAfter rookie Justin Fields' impressive performance against the Lions last week, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said he will be the team's starting quarterback going forward the rest of this season.

'Smile To My Face': White Sox Ready For The Playoffs On ThursdayTony La Russa leading the Sox into the playoffs for the first time in more than 30 years. He said the fun of it is in the sense of urgency.

Chicago White Sox Rally Fans To Wear Black For Home Games And 'Change The Game'The AL central champs and Astros will play two afternoon games in Houston Thursday and Friday. The sox host game three Sunday at 7:00 p.m.