CHICAGO (CBS) — A construction crane collapse outside the Bryn Mawr Avenue Red Line station stopped trains, damaged power lines, and also forced the evacuation of a nearby building Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago Transit Authority Red and Purple line trains were halted between the Belmont and Howard stops on account of the collapse, just as the afternoon rush was getting under way.

The Fire Department was called for the crane collapse at 1119 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., which is the address of the ‘L’ stop.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the operator was inside the crane doing work when it collapsed for reasons unknown.

At the scene, the door for the cabin of the crane where the operator sits was open. The operator was able to get out and apparently refused to go to the hospital.

The Fire Department reported power lines in the area were damaged by the crane. A nearby building on Winthrop Avenue had to be evacuated.

Still and box for construction accident. Very large crane has tipped near 1100 Bryn Mawr. Crane cab is inverted. Power lines affected. Partial evacuation of nearby building. pic.twitter.com/VdbDGeqeBY — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 6, 2021

Berkin Ozisikyilmaz tweeted a photo that appeared to show the crane collapsing with a cloud of smoke or dust rising over it.

Toppled up machinery pic.twitter.com/7IXBbIjeRX — Berkin 4C (@berkinoz) October 6, 2021

The Red Line is under reconstruction in that area, and the Berwyn and Lawrence Avenue stations not far to the south are closed for rebuilding. But the Bryn Mawr station presently remains open.

Breaking now: A crane collapsed has stopped @cta train service. Working to determine if there were any injuries near Bryn Mawr and Winthrop @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Mkm3YZCzj4 — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) October 6, 2021

CTA personnel were working to restore service.

Firefighters were seen standing on the ‘L’ station platform following the collapse. It was not immediately learned if there were any injuries involving anyone other than the crane operator.