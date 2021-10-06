CHICAGO (CBS) – The date for Heather Mack being released from an Indonesian prison has been set.
She’s the Chicago woman convicted of helping her boyfriend in the murder of her mother in Bali in 2014. Mack was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.READ MORE: Drill Rig Collapse At CTA Bryn Mawr Station Halts Trains, Damages Power Lines; Building Evacuated
Prosecutors had argued Mack and Schaefer plotted to kill Sheila Von Wiese-Mack because she did not approve of their relationship.READ MORE: From Bars To Sports Apparel Shops, Businesses Near Guaranteed Rate Field Hope For Boost From White Sox Being In Playoffs
A prison official says she will be freed and deported back to the U.S. on Oct. 29. Her sentence was reduced by 34 months.
Her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, was sentenced to 18 years, also receiving leniency from the judges – who said he showed remorse for his actions.MORE NEWS: Daycare And Other Business Owners Says Alderman Refused To Provide Access Letters, Resulting In Thousands Of Lost Revenue
Before her conviction, she gave birth to a daughter who is being cared for by an Indonesian family.