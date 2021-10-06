CHICAGO (CBS) — Students at Huntley High School in the northwest suburbs are being kept in school past their dismissal time on Wednesday, with the building on a “hold in place” lockdown as police investigate a “potential safety concern.”
Huntley Police said no students, staff, or parents are being allowed to leave or enter the building Wednesday afternoon, and transportation services and dismissal have been postponed.
“Please do not attempt to approach campus until it is safe to do so. We apologize for this inconvenience. The school will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available,” police said in a Facebook post.
Police earlier in the day said officers were sent to the school to investigate a “potential safety concern,” but that there was no active threat to safety, and all common spaces and hallways had been cleared.