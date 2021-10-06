CHICAGO (CBS) — All-Star White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn will start the first game of the American League Division Series against the Astros on Thursday, but star first baseman Jose Abreu’s status is in doubt, as he recovers from flu-like symptoms.
Lynn, 34, was arguably the best White Sox starter this season, with a 2.69 ERA and an 11-6 record in 28 starts, leading the team with a 5.4 WAR, and has the most playoff experience of anyone on the team, so it comes as no surprise that he’ll start Game 1 in Houston.READ MORE: Crane Collapse At CTA Bryn Mawr Station Halts Trains, Damages Power Lines; Building Evacuated
Giolito, who started Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Athletics last season, will start Game 2 on Friday.
The White Sox have yet to announce who will start Game 3 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, but it almost certainly will be either Dylan Cease and Carlos Rodon.READ MORE: Police, Ald. Matt Martin To Hold Virtual Community Meeting Next Week In Wake Of 3 Rolling Gunfire, Shootout Incidents In North Center Area
Meantime, first baseman Jose Abreu is recovering from flu-like symptoms, and manager Tony La Russa will decide on Thursday if he’ll make the start.
Abreu will travel to Houston on Wednesday night, but the team said he is feeling better and his symptoms are improving. La Russa said he’s confident if Abreu can’t go in Game 1, he’ll be ready to play in Game 2.
The team said multiple tests have confirmed Abreu’s illness is not COVID-related.MORE NEWS: Huntley H.S. Dismissal Postponed, Building Placed On 'Hold In Place' Lockdown As Police Investigate 'Potential Safety Concern'
The ALDS matchup with Houston is a rematch of the 2005 World Series, when the White Sox swept the Astros, who have since moved from the National League to the American League.