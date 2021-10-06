CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago judge is not happy with accused serial scammer Candace Clark.
The CBS 2 Investigators have tracked her fraud cases for years. Wednesday morning, Clark didn't show her face at a Zoom hearing.
She said her camera wouldn’t work. Her audio was fine, but the judge was not pleased. Last month, he almost issued an arrest warrant for her because she didn’t show up to another Zoom hearing.
Clark said she was there, but had the same excuse: Her phone didn't work. The judge warned her to figure it out for next time.
CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker’s investigations into Candace Clark are remarkable. From the first time she exposed her as an alleged imposter and a high ranking state official to the number of people who became her victims.
You can watch all of them by clicking here or by going to the CBS 2 website and search "Candace Clark."