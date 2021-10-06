CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s not too much demand for playoff tickets in Houston.
Websites like StubHub show you can get tickets starting in the low to mid $40 range for game one Thursday.
Friday’s game two down in Texas they’re listed in the low $50s. However, if you want to go to Sox Park Sunday for game three, it’ll cost you close to $200 dollars each.
Monday’s game four is here, if necessary. Prices right now begin around $100 each.
Game 1. #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/3jvJ8P7vHF
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 6, 2021