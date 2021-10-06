DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s not too much demand for playoff tickets in Houston.

Websites like StubHub show you can get tickets starting in the low to mid $40 range for game one Thursday.

Friday’s game two down in Texas they’re listed in the low $50s. However, if you want to go to Sox Park Sunday for game three, it’ll cost you close to $200 dollars each.

Monday’s game four is here, if necessary. Prices right now begin around $100 each.

