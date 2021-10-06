CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot in the 5700 block of South Justine Street in Englewood Wednesday evening.
Police said at 5:46 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was near the street when she was approached by multiple offenders who produced handguns and fired shots.
The victim was struck to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital initially reported in good condition.
An additional victim, a 40-year-old man, was struck in the back and transported himself to Saint Bernard Hospital initially reported in critical condition.
There are no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.