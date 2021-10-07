DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking outside in West Englewood.

Two men came out of a gangway and started shooting, near 68th Street and Wolcott Avenue.

The teen was shot in the stomach and leg. He is in fair condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Police said they are trying to determine if he was the intended target.

No arrests have been made.

