CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was found dead inside an apartment in East Ukrainian Village on Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a "domestic-related incident" after the boy had punched a window while arguing with his mother, Chicago Police said.
Three other family members in the apartment were not harmed.
SWAT was also called to the residence in the 1700 block of West Augusta around 8:30 p.m.
The three family members were being questioned by Area Three detectives.