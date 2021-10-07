'This Is Going To Be Georgia's First Real Tough Road Test': Adam Zucker Previews #2 Georgia Vs #18 Auburn, Plus 6 Other GamesAdam Zucker previews this weekend's college football slate on CBS including #2 Georgia against #18 Auburn and #1 Alabama vs Texas A&M.

Chicago Sky Beat Top-Seeded Connecticut Sun, Advance To WNBA FinalsThe Chicago Sky have advanced to the WNBA Finals after beating top-seed Connecticut Sun.

Lance Lynn Will Start ALDS Game 1 For White Sox; But Jose Abreu's Status In DoubtLynn, 34, was arguably the best White Sox starter this season, with a 2.69 ERA and an 11-6 record in 28 starts, leading the team with a 5.4 WAR.

Sox Tix Cheap In Texas, But It'll Cost You Around $200 For Game 3 In ChicagoIf you want to go to Sox Park Sunday for game three, it'll cost you close to $200 dollars each.

SportsLine Week 5 AFC East Picks: Jets 'Have A Great Chance' Against Falcons, Says Larry HartsteinThe Jets are tied with the Patriots and Dolphins, while the Bills have jumped out to a 3-1 record and the AFC East lead.

Justin Fields Named Bears Starting Quarterback Going ForwardAfter rookie Justin Fields' impressive performance against the Lions last week, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said he will be the team's starting quarterback going forward the rest of this season.