CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is asking for help identifying a serial bank robber dubbed the “Bicycle Bandit,” who has used a bicycle to flee the scene of four holdups since July.
According to the FBI, the first robbery happened at about 4:30 p.m. on July 27 at Brighton Park Community Bank at 4334 S. Kedzie Av. The robber wore a white mask, a checkered button-down shirt, light-colored pants, and dark shoes.
At 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 2, a man tried to rob the Byline Bank at 1947 W. 35th St., while wearing dark sunglasses, a white mask, and a red shirt.
Around 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 13, a man robbed the Royal Bank at 2869 S. Archer Av., while wearing a dark mask, a checkered button-down shirt, dark-colored pants, and dark shoes.
Shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, a man robbed the Royal Bank at 1823 W. 47th St., while wearing a dark mask, a blue button-down shirt, dark-colored pants, and dark shoes.
After each robbery, the man fled the scene on a bicycle.
The FBI has released surveillance images of the “Bicycle Bandit,” and is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
The FBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Tips can be reported to the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700 or online at tips.fbi.gov.