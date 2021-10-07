CHICAGO (CBS) — As the White Sox begin their playoff push today, a federal jury convicts a ticket broker of fraud.
The booker schemed to sell thousands of discounted Sox tickets without the team's permission.
Two employees in the White Sox ticket office provided Bruce Lee and his Great Tickets company with the tickets in exchange for $100,000.
Lee then sold those 34,000 tickets on StubHub, earning more than $800,000.
He’ll be sentenced in January. The Sox employees both pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.