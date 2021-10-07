18 Former NBA Players, Including Proviso East's Shannon Brown, Arrested In Alleged Insurance Fraud SchemeEighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday in New York.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 5: Will Leonard Fournette Feast On A Weak Dolphins Run Defense?Leonard Fournette could be in line for another big game in Week 5 against a Miami Dolphins run defense that gives up lots of yards.

NFL Week 5 NFC East Preview: Cowboys 'Should Be Able To Win This Game' Against Giants, Says CBS DFW's Bill JonesThe Cowboys control the NFC East, having won three straight, but they'll face the Giants, who are coming off an impressive win.

'This Is Going To Be Georgia's First Real Tough Road Test': Adam Zucker Previews #2 Georgia Vs #18 Auburn, Plus 6 Other GamesAdam Zucker previews this weekend's college football slate on CBS including #2 Georgia against #18 Auburn and #1 Alabama vs Texas A&M.

Chicago Sky Beat Top-Seeded Connecticut Sun, Advance To WNBA FinalsThe Chicago Sky have advanced to the WNBA Finals after beating top-seed Connecticut Sun.

Lance Lynn Will Start ALDS Game 1 For White Sox; But Jose Abreu's Status In DoubtLynn, 34, was arguably the best White Sox starter this season, with a 2.69 ERA and an 11-6 record in 28 starts, leading the team with a 5.4 WAR.