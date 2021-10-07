DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Keeping scattered showers in the forecast tonight & tomorrow since our slow-moving system is still lingering across central IL. As it exits our region this weekend, warmer air moves in.

Normal high is 67 degrees.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Patchy fog. Low 63.

Friday: Scattered showers. High 71.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 79.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 83. Sprinkles after sunset.

Columbus Day: Scattered showers. High 78.

Mary Kay Kleist