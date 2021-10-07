CHICAGO (CBS) — Keeping scattered showers in the forecast tonight & tomorrow since our slow-moving system is still lingering across central IL. As it exits our region this weekend, warmer air moves in.
Normal high is 67 degrees.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Patchy fog. Low 63.
Friday: Scattered showers. High 71.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 79.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 83. Sprinkles after sunset.
Columbus Day: Scattered showers. High 78.