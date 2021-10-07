CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Brighton Park Thursday morning.
Police said the woman, around the age of 21 or 22 years old, was the passenger in a vehicle that hit two parked cars, flipped over and caught fire.
The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No further details were available at this time.
This is a developing story.