CHICAGO (CBS) — A Grundy County Sheriff’s officer was shot Thursday evening in the village of Mazon.
Grundy County officials confirmed the deputy was shot at 400 N. Front St. in Mazon, and was taken to a local hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Mazon is located about 30 miles southwest of Joliet.
The shooter is still at large. Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress, who is helping Grundy County officials, said the shooting happened after a traffic stop and foot chase.
The shooter is a juvenile who was wearing a white shirt, jeans, and only one white shoe, according to Childress.
Further information was not immediately available.