By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:armed robbery, Chicago, Lakeview, Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was robbed at gunpoint while standing outside in Lakeview Wednesday night.

According to police, a 50-year-old man was in the 1200 block of Eddy Street around 11:40 p.m. when four men approached with a gun and demanded his belongings.

After a brief struggle, the offenders drove off with the man’s items. They  fled in a dark gray SUV.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with finger injuries.

No arrests have been made.

