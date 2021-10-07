CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was carjacked on the Near West Side Wednesday night.
Police said a 32-year-old man got out of his gray Volkswagen Jetta when two men walked up to him on Warren Boulevard.READ MORE: Pfizer Asks FDA For Emergency Use Authorization For COVID Vaccine For Kids 5 to 11
The offenders had their hands in their pockets, implying they had a gun.READ MORE: Woman In Critical Condition After Fiery Crash In Brighton Park
They demanded the car and threated to shoot the man.MORE NEWS: Murder Victim David Diaz's Father Fears Killers Will Get Away, Says Elected Leaders 'Have Taken Away Those Consequences'
No arrests have been made.