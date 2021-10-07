DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was carjacked on the Near West Side Wednesday night.

Police said a 32-year-old man got out of his gray Volkswagen Jetta when two men walked up to him on Warren Boulevard.

READ MORE: Pfizer Asks FDA For Emergency Use Authorization For COVID Vaccine For Kids 5 to 11

The offenders had their hands in their pockets, implying they had a gun.

READ MORE: Woman In Critical Condition After Fiery Crash In Brighton Park

They demanded the car and threated to shoot the man.

MORE NEWS: Murder Victim David Diaz's Father Fears Killers Will Get Away, Says Elected Leaders 'Have Taken Away Those Consequences'

No arrests have been made.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff