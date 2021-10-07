CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago police memorial foundation honored 13 officers shot in the line of duty.
The men and women were recognized for their courage and service to the citizens of Chicago.
Officer Carlos Yanez junior was among those honored. He joined the ceremony virtually as he continues to recover from his injuries.
Yanez was shot in the head – his partner, officer Ella French, was murdered during that traffic stop back in August.
Officer French received the Valor Award posthumously.