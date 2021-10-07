CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were injured in a drive by shooting, including two 15-year-olds and a rideshare driver.

CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reports from Chicago’s near North Side with more about the investigation.

There’s still crime tape here from the scene early Thursday morning. Detectives are actively investigating and trying to gather nearby surveillance video.

Bullet holes shattered the window of an apartment building. Across the street a piece of plywood in place of a window was also hit by bullets.

It happened around 2:15 Thursday morning. Police tape and evidence markers are seen at the scene of the intersection of Locust and Orleans.

Police said someone inside of a red Dodge Charger started shooting at a gray sedan near Locust and Orleans Street.

Caught in the crossfire were two 15-year-old teenage boys. One shot was in the leg, the other shot in the leg and foot while they were standing.

On the sidewalk was a third victim, also injured during the drive-by shooting, a 38-year-old rideshare driver. Police said he was shot in the hand while sitting in a white Toyota Prius. He was just waiting to pick up passengers when he was hit.

Those three victims were taken to the hospital and are said to be okay. Police said they were not the intended targets.

A fourth victim was found several miles away at Balbo and Lake Shore Drive but police aren’t saying how that shooting is connected exactly. The 20-year-old man is in serious condition. No one in custody.