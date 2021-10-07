CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago White Sox open their playoff series against the Houston Astros Thursday afternoon in Houston.

Fans will also be packing south side establishments to root the White Sox to victory.

CBS 2 sports director Marshall Harris reports from Houston with the first pitch hours away.

It will be Lance Lynn going against Lance McCullers, Jr. The starting lineup isn’t out yet but the big question is whether or not Jose Abreu will be in the starting lineup here for game one as he recovers from non-COVID flu-like symptoms.

The Sox worked out without their star first baseman Wednesday and players said their excited to run it back after losing last season to the A’s in the first round.

Gavin Sheets will likely be in the lineup either at first base if Abreu isn’t deemed strong enough to play today or at designated hitter. He and his teammates are ready for the challenge.

One big omission is starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel who was left off the roster for this series.

In Chicago, businesses near Guaranteed Rate are expecting a big turnout. They’re putting extra tables on the sidewalks and streets to bring in more business at a time when it is much needed. Even with the road games

Businesses fully expect Sox fans to pack the house. Bar owners said they’re hoping this provides some revenue after suffering in the pandemic.